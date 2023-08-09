Travis Scott returns to touring with 'Utopia Presents Circus' after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is reportedly touring again for the first time since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that left 10 attendees dead.



Taking to Instagram, Travis announced that he would be hitting the road again as he uploaded a poster that revealed the tour's name, Utopia Presents Circus.

He captioned the post, “UTOPIA TOUR SOON US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLLL."

The official dates of the tour haven't been announced. According to US magazine, the rapper will be performing music from his album Utopia which was released last month in cities around North America.



Pitchfork reported that the singer will give the first performance of his tour on September 25 at Chicago's United Center on Monday and the last of his tour at Miami's Kaseya Center on November 27.

Scott's tour announcement comes after his performance in Rome on August 7, where he and Kanye West performed together.

Scott also paid tribute to Kanye saying that there is no Utopia without Kanye and there is no Travis Scott without him.

He added, "There is no Rome without Kanye West."

Travis Scott hasn't toured since the Astroworld Festival Tragedy on November 21.

During his concert in Houston, Texas, the crowd surged towards the stage leading to a massive crush resulting in the death of 10 attendees and more than 100 were injured.