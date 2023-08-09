Selena Gomez NOT dating Jeremy Allen White despite speculations

Selena Gomez is not dating Jeremy Allen White despite speculations as the actor has been romancing Ashley Moore, confirmed an insider.

Speaking of The Iron Claw star’s new relationship with the model, an insider spilt to Us Weekly that the new lovebirds are “hooking up as often as they can.”

Speculations about the Only Murders in the Building star and White dating were debunked after the latter was spotted packed on the PDA with Moore in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Completely dismissing rumours of any possible romantic relationship between Gomez and White, the insider said Moore and he are “totally smitten” with each other.

“Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” the source said.

The source even noted that White and Moore’s chemistry is “off the charts” as their new relationship heats up following actor’s separation from wife Addison Timlin.

Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White Dating Rumours

Gomez and White sparked dating rumours after the singer-actor returned from Paris post filming Emilia Perez.

An anonymous source claimed on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that the Calm Down singer and The Rental actor are “casually” dating.

“A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again,” the anonymous post read, as per The Independent.

It added, “He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas.”

Even though the source did not name the celebrities, fans quickly jumped to conclusion that the mysterious stars are Gomez and White as they recently appeared together in Vanity Fair’s 29th annual Hollywood issue in February 2023.