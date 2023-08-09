Durbeen CEO honoured with 'Development Leadership Awards'

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal presenting the award to Durbeen CEO Salma Ahmed Alam.

The Ministry of Planning on Wednesday honoured Durbeen Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salma Ahmed Alam under the "Development Leadership Awards" launched on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan for her organisation’s work.

The ministry had launched the awards to recognise and celebrate the exemplary efforts and outstanding services rendered by 75 Pakistani individuals and organisations towards the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Durbeen was among one of those organisations for its remarkable efforts in the field of education.

Most noteworthy is Durbeen’s role in elevating the status of the teaching profession in Pakistan through a public-private partnership in a Government College of Teacher Education in Karachi.

Durbeen’s core mission is to staff government schools with highly trained teachers, who will provide a high standard of education to students from all socioeconomic classes. The organisation has also played a key role in advocacy and policy reform, the most recent example of which is the Sindh Teaching License 2023 policy and the government's decision to remove the age limit from enrolment in a B Ed programme.