Independence day: Here is the traffic plan for celebrations in Islamabad

pakistan
An independence day rally is seen on a road during the 14th August celebrations in this undated image. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the celebrations of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, the Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has made a specialised traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic and safety precautions across the city.

A dedicated traffic strategy has been devised under the guidance of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer's directives.

This plan includes the deployment of a substantial workforce, comprising 550 officers and personnel.

These officers will be assigned to special duty, through which police have also taken measures to curb traffic violations and illegal entry into the federal capital.

Moreover, a Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors have also been assigned duties.

To maintain order and security on the roads during the celebrations on August 13 and 14, special squads have been formed.

These squads will be stationed at key locations throughout the city and equipped with roadblocks.

The primary focus of the force is to crack down on violations such as one-wheeling on motorcycles, vehicles with tinted windows, reckless driving, and those with noisy silencers.

Chief Traffic Officer, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, has emphasised the importance of upholding traffic laws during this period.

In particular, he has urged strict action against motorcyclists engaging in one-wheeling and those who alter their vehicles unlawfully.

These directives extend to not only the riders but also mechanics who modify motorcycles against legal regulations.

Dr Mustafa Tanveer has extended an appeal to parents, urging them not to permit their children to use one-wheeled motorcycles.

Legal measures will be taken against violators, and their motorcycles will be impounded at police stations, reinforcing the seriousness of the matter.

To keep citizens informed about the traffic situation, ICTP Radio FM 92.4 will provide real-time updates on the roads.

This initiative aims to create awareness and facilitate smoother traffic movement during the celebrations.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on Monday, the Islamabad Capital Police's rigorous traffic plan demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining order on the city's roads.

