Saturday, August 12, 2023
Bosnian bodybuilder Nermin Sulejmanovic broadcasts triple murder on Instagram live

Saturday, August 12, 2023

This image shows Bosnian bodybuilder Nermin Sulejmanovic. — Twitter/File
Bosnian bodybuilder Nermin Sulejmanovic on Friday killed his ex-wife in an Instagram livestream before gunning down a father and son in a possibly steroids-driven trigger-happy rampage. 

The bodybuilder was also a member of a drug gang with several convictions for violent crimes.

The attack took place in Gradacac, Bosnia, before the 35-year-old turned the gun on himself.

Sulejmanovic started a livestream on social media by saying that viewers “will see what a live murder looks like” before taking a gun and firing a bullet into the woman's head, reported Bosnian media.

Sulejmanovic is also suspected to have allegedly filmed a baby, believed to be his daughter, lying on the ground and confirmed that she was alive.

Local cops have not given any more information about the incident or revealed the identity of the infant.

"I warned everyone that it would come to this. She has been hiding my child for eight days", said the alleged killer.

"I'm waiting to load my weapon and move on."

Prosecutors said that after the horror killing, the man took to the streets of Gradacac with the gun and shot and killed a man and his son.

Sulejmanovic also wounded a police officer, named Husein Kotoric, another man, and a woman at various locations while on the run.

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation.

“The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.”

As cops caught up with the man, Sulejmanovic livestreamed two more videos on social media, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

"He escaped in a Skoda, and I couldn’t catch up with him in my BMW,” he said of the police officer he had shot at.

The assailant wounded three additional people before he “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended," police said in a statement in the regional centre of Tuzla.

The bodybuilder was a member of a drug gang and had already several convictions for acts of violence, fights, and his involvement in drug trafficking.

Viewers who wrote supportive messages while watching the man's grisly livestream on Friday will be questioned and could possibly face legal repercussions informed local police.

