Discover the top 10 airports worldwide for ultimate food delights. Big Stack

You've experienced the highs and lows of airport dining, but worry not, because we're about to unveil the terminals that stand out in the culinary department.

Thanks to the insights from over 1.2 million passenger reviews, brought to you by Radical Storage, an expert in travel tips and luggage solutions, you can now delve into a list of the world's elite airports when it comes to satisfying your taste buds.

By meticulously considering a multitude of factors for the top 100 airports, we've curated a selection of the finest options out there, ensuring your dining experiences are nothing short of exceptional.

Imagine having a diverse array of options right at your fingertips: from sit-down restaurants that pamper your palate to charming cafés perfect for a quick bite. These airports offer you a range of dining experiences that cater to every craving.

We all know the sting of airport prices, but these remarkable hubs have got your back. They bring you main meals and lunches that won't make a dent in your wallet, giving you a satisfying culinary journey without breaking the bank.



When you're making choices, you deserve the best information. That's why we've taken the time to consider the Google Maps ratings shared by fellow travellers, giving you insights from those who have experienced the dining firsthand.

If you're on a plant-based journey, rest assured that these airports have thought about your needs. They've crafted options that cater to vegans and vegetarians, ensuring that your dietary preferences are met with delicious and satisfying choices.

For those with gluten sensitivities, you can breathe a sigh of relief. These airports understand your needs and offer an array of gluten-free choices, so you can explore the culinary landscape without any worries.

Let's dive into the exciting revelations. Out of the top 10 airports, four hail from the United States: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia), Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (Texas), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Illinois), and Los Angeles International Airport (California).

As you explore the culinary wonders of these exceptional airports, you'll find that Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, claims the coveted top spot. With a staggering 270 dining options at your disposal, and an average menu item cost of $8.18, this airport's offerings are a feast for your senses.

Despite its premier position, the food options garnered an average Google Maps rating of 3.2 out of 5, slightly below the overall average of 3.3. Notable highlights include Shake Shack and Korean Food Street, offering a variety of authentic Korean dishes.

While catering to vegans and vegetarians with three verified choices, Radical Storage informs us that no registered gluten-free options are available at this airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport secures the second position. Boasting an impressive 138 eateries, it boasts an average Google Maps rating of 3.4 out of 5. Its standout feature? An astounding 36 registered gluten-free options, the most among all airports featured in the report.

Whether you're craving local delights like Chicken + Beer, Ecco, and One Flew South, or international favourites like Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby’s Burger Palace, this Atlanta-based airport truly has it all.

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport clinches the third spot. While it offers a modest selection of 29 eateries, it shines with an average Google Maps rating of 3.7 out of 5. Moreover, you can savour dishes at an average cost of $5.65. From tempting options like Ichiban Ramen and Gang Yuan BBQ & Dim Sum to well-loved brands like McDonald’s and Starbucks, this airport ensures a diverse and delightful dining experience.