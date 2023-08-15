Islamabad court throws out Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail extension in six more cases

Former prime minister Imran Khan appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

Six cases registered against PTI chief in Islamabad police stations.

PTI chairman accused of masterminding May 9 violent protests.

Incarcerated leader is serving 3-year jail term in Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has rejected incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking an extension in interim bail in six cases related to the May 9 incidents.



The PTI chief arrest in a corruption case on May 9 this year triggered violent protests with the party supporters attacking defence and military installations in many parts of the country.

Hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were arrested for their alleged involvement in the riots while the authorities had accused the former premier of being the mastermind of the violent protests.

Judge Muhammad Sohail announced the verdict on Tuesday saying that it would be convenient if the former prime minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, joined the investigation related to the cases.

The six cases were registered against the incarcerated PTI chief in Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnool and Secretariat police stations of the federal capital.

The judge said the bail PTI chief cannot be extended in light of the Supreme Court verdict.

The ousted premier was put behind bars at Attock Jail earlier this month after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed a Rs100,000 fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

Last week, a local court also cancelled the interim bail of the PTI chief in the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in the case was also disposed of.

On August 12, an Anti-Terrorism Court dismissed interim bails of the PTI chief in 7 cases, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House attack.

The special prosecutor, Farhad Ali Shah, had argued before the court that there was no scope in the law to accept the exemption application of the convicted accused.

The PTI chief has been booked in dozens of cases ranging from terrorism to corruption to money laundering since he was ousted from power in April last year via the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion.