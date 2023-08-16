 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Who is Trevian Kutti indicted in Trump Georgia case?

Trevian Kutti is seen wearing a Balmain top and white shirt dress on Dec. 2, 2021, in Miami, Florida.cbsnews.com
Trevian Kutti, an individual at the heart of the Trump Georgia case, has been brought to light in an indictment that alleges her involvement in a scheme to pressure election worker Ruby Freeman. 

As part of a series of reports by Reuters, Kutti's role alongside co-conspirators Harrison Floyd and Stephen Cliffgard Lee came to light in 2021 and 2022. 

Trevian Kutti, a publicist, is said to have been recruited by Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Trump, to travel from Chicago to Atlanta. Her task was to contact Freeman under false pretenses, posing as a "crisis manager." The aim was to influence Freeman's testimony about the 2020 presidential election.

While Kutti claimed her intention was to offer protection, it's alleged that she pressed Freeman to confess to voter fraud, a claim pushed by Trump after his electoral defeat. Kutti allegedly conveyed that Freeman would face dire consequences if she didn't comply, alluding to potential legal repercussions.

Kutti's alleged actions came to light when Freeman's accusations were made public in 2021. Trevian Kutti had previously identified herself as part of the "Young Black Leadership Council under President Donald Trump" and claimed connections to celebrities like Kanye West. However, these affiliations have been disputed, with a representative for West denying any association.

The indictment asserts that Kutti, Floyd, and Lee collaborated in attempts to manipulate Freeman's testimony, pressuring her to testify in favor of Trump and admit to election fraud. Despite requests for comment, the trio has remained silent on the matter. 

