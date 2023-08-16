Ali Mardan Domki gets nod to be Balochistan interim CM

QUETTA: Balochistan's Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and the Leader of the Opposition, Malik Sikandar, have unanimously decided to propose Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki as the interim chief minister, reports Geo News citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Domki called on the caretaker Prime Minister at the PMO along with Jam Kamal. Domki belongs to Lahri area of Balochistan. He is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki.

His father remained a senator from 1975 to 1977.

Earlier, opposition leader Malik Sikandar held discussions with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo but a decision on the appointment could not be reached.