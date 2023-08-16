 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ali Mardan Domki gets nod to be Balochistan interim CM

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Ali Mardan Domki gets nod to be Balochistan interim CM

QUETTA: Balochistan's Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and the Leader of the Opposition, Malik Sikandar, have unanimously decided to propose Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki as the interim chief minister, reports Geo News citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Domki called on the caretaker Prime Minister at the PMO along with Jam Kamal. Domki belongs to Lahri area of Balochistan. He is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki. 

His father remained a senator from 1975 to 1977. 

Earlier, opposition leader Malik Sikandar held discussions with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo but a decision on the appointment could not be reached.

More From Pakistan:

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO
Over 60,000 Cambridge students in Pakistan get IGCSE, O-Level results today

Over 60,000 Cambridge students in Pakistan get IGCSE, O-Level results today
PMDC announces new date for MDCAT 2023

PMDC announces new date for MDCAT 2023
Shehbaz slams ‘PTI workers’ for 'maltreatment' of Hina Pervez Butt in London

Shehbaz slams ‘PTI workers’ for 'maltreatment' of Hina Pervez Butt in London

JIT grills Bushra Bibi for 20 minutes in Toshakhana case

JIT grills Bushra Bibi for 20 minutes in Toshakhana case
President Alvi signs Pemra amendment bill into law

President Alvi signs Pemra amendment bill into law
Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police
British-Pakistani journalist ‘wins right’ to sue CNN

British-Pakistani journalist ‘wins right’ to sue CNN
Mother of two ‘raped inside x-ray room’ in Rawalpindi hospital

Mother of two ‘raped inside x-ray room’ in Rawalpindi hospital
'Unfair grades': A-level students stage protest against ‘injustice’ in Karachi, Lahore

'Unfair grades': A-level students stage protest against ‘injustice’ in Karachi, Lahore
ECP urges caretakers to ensure 'level playing field' for all political parties in next polls

ECP urges caretakers to ensure 'level playing field' for all political parties in next polls
Islamabad court throws out Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail extension in six more cases

Islamabad court throws out Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail extension in six more cases