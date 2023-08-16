US woman wins $1.2 billion settlement in 'revenge porn' lawsuit

The woman's ex-boyfriend shared intimate photos of her online, as well as with her friends and family, without her consent. — Twitter/File

A Texas woman was granted $1.2 billion by a US civil court in a lawsuit win against her ex-boyfriend who posted her private photos on porn websites and social media platforms.



The woman who in court records went by the initials DL filed a harassment claim against her ex-partner in 2022, reported BBC.

The woman claimed that her ex-boyfriend Marques Jamal Jackson had posted her private photos on fake Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts when she filed her civil lawsuit in Harris County Civil Court in April 2022.

The lady said in the petition that they started dating in 2016 and left each other in October 2021.

Throughout their connection, the woman had shown the defendant private pictures of herself. The accused leaked the pictures without her permission on explicit websites and social media after their split.

The accused also shared the photos' links with her friends and relatives through a Dropbox folder.

Jackson was charged with having access to her email, social media, phone, and camera system at her mother's house.

The accused allegedly sent the woman a message, "You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking. Happy Hunting."

As per the statements of lawyers, Jackson posted the pictures "to inflict a combination of psychological abuse, domestic violence, and sexual abuse".

The accused had a lawyer to represent him, but he failed to appear in court. The jury decided to award the woman $1 billion in exemplary damages in addition to $200 million for past and future mental suffering.

The woman told ABC News that she sought legal counsel because the neighbourhood cops offered little aid.