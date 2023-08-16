This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

In Hollywood, many aspiring actors wanted to enter the dream industry, but there is one established star who tried innumerable times to do the exact opposite: "Quit this business."

She is Kerry Washington. In a chat with W Magazine, the Emmy-winning actress said she was hell-bent on exiting the entertainment industry. Still, every time an extraordinary script hooked her in.

“I have spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor,” she continued. “I am always quitting this business, and then right when I decide that I’m done is when something extraordinary comes across my desk.”

Adding, “I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for ‘Ray.’ I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for ‘The Last King of Scotland.’ I was entirely done with this business before reading the script for ‘Scandal.’ This is what happens again and again.”

Expanding on her current Hulu series UnPrisoned, The Little Fires Everywhere star swooned over the project.

“I think the circumstances of her life are so fascinating,” adding, “When I read it, I fell in love with the material immediately.”

Washington stressed earlier that she chose her roles with extreme precaution.

“Even in the beginning of my career, I would say I’d rather work another shift at the restaurant than do a movie that is going to be bad for women or Black people,” she told Marie Claire.

“Part of being an artist, being a creative person, is constantly being willing to be a beginner and do things you’ve never done, be in situations you’ve never been, stretch, grow. I’m so attracted to that kind of work, but it is also so ***** scary."