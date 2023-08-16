 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sophia Mirza, sister face arrest after failing to comply with police summon

Islamabad Secretariat Police move to arrest accused Sophia Mirza for failing to comply with summon. — Reporter/File
LONDON/ISLAMABAD: A magistrate court in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants against model Sophia Mirza and her Tennis-player sister Mariam Mirza for allegedly registering fake cases against Dubai businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The Islamabad Secretariat Police have said that action to arrest the two sisters Sophia Mirza (whose real name is Khushbakht Mirza) and her sister has started after they refused to comply with the summons and the police inquiry despite several reminders.

The warrants were issued by Islamabad civil Judge Muhammed Naveed Khan, according to the evidence.

Police authorities in Islamabad registered a criminal case in May this year against former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar, Sophia, and others for registering "false and vindictive cases" against businessman Zahoor in the summer of 2020 — when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power.

According to a copy of the FIR registered at Islamabad Secretariat Police Station, a case for criminal investigation was registered against Akbar, Mirza sisters, Maira Khurram, Umaid Butt and Ali Mardan Shah under Sections 420, 468, 471, 385, 386, 389, 500 and 506 of PPC 1860.

The FIR was registered for cheating, preparation of forged documents, extortion of money, defamation and criminal intimidation.

As per the FIR, an inquiry against Zahoor and others was initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore in 2020 by treating an application submitted by his ex-wife Mirza as a source report.

It further revealed that the persons nominated in the FIR acted in connivance to extort money from businessman Zahoor by registration of false cases against him at FIA CCC Lahore.

