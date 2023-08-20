Saints' tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after seizure episode

Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham of the New Orleans Saints. fieldgulls.com

Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham of the New Orleans Saints ended up in custody on Friday night following a concerning medical episode.

The incident occurred near a Southern California resort, and local officers apprehended Graham under suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The New Orleans Saints promptly issued a statement explaining the situation. The team revealed that Graham, aged 36, had experienced a medical episode that left him disoriented. He was subsequently taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Dr John Amoss, overseeing Graham's care, attributed the incident to a likely seizure. Graham remained under medical supervision and underwent testing overnight.

Graham's arrest took place after the authorities responded to reports of erratic behavior. Police officers encountered Graham on the streets and, reportedly, faced resistance when attempting to apprehend him.

The seasoned athlete, a five-time Pro Bowl participant, had rejoined the New Orleans Saints in July on a one-year contract. Graham had a history with the team, having been drafted by them in 2010. Following his initial tenure with the Saints, he went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears. Notably, Graham hadn't played in the NFL since 2021 during his time with the Bears.

Having been released from the hospital on Saturday morning, Graham has reunited with the Saints as they continue to prepare for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the team's statement did not provide clarity on Graham's potential participation in Sunday's game.