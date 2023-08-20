 
Russia-Ukraine war: Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte walk near an F-16, in Eindhoven, Netherlands, August 20, 2023. —Reuters
In solidarity with Ukraine, the Netherlands and Denmark have officially pledged to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, reinforcing the country's air defence capabilities.

This announcement came during a visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Netherlands, where Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed the commitment.

Rutte shared that the Netherlands currently has 42 F-16 fighter jets and highlighted the intention to contribute them to Ukraine's cause. However, he emphasized that the specifics of the transfer are subject to certain conditions and conditions.

Strengthening air defence and counter-offensive

During a joint press conference held at a military air base in Eindhoven, Rutte and Zelenskiy highlighted the joint efforts of the Netherlands, Denmark, and other allies in making this commitment.

Zelenskiy termed the agreement a "breakthrough" and expressed his optimism for the strengthened air defences that the F-16 fighter jets would provide.

Zelenskiy emphasized the value of the F-16s, stating, "Aircraft can speed up this process. We are speaking about air defence because we have the winter ahead of us and we understand more than anyone else in the world what winter without electricity is like."

Complexities of transfer and training

While the pledge of F-16 fighter jets marks a significant step forward in bolstering Ukraine's security, both Rutte and Zelenskiy acknowledged that the immediate transfer is not imminent.

Rutte noted that proper training of Ukrainian pilots and the establishment of the necessary infrastructure is essential before the F-16s can be operational within Ukraine's armed forces.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed the initiation of training for Ukrainian pilots, with the training process also encompassing engineers and mechanics. This comprehensive training is set to take place in Denmark and Romania, facilitated by a coalition of 11 nations.

As Ukraine navigates its security challenges, this commitment by the Netherlands and Denmark serves as a testament to international cooperation in ensuring the stability and defence of Ukraine's airspace.

