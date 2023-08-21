 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Arif Alvi seeks removal of president secretary after army, secrets bills signature saga

Monday, August 21, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File
A day after President Arif Alvi’s startling revelation about the signing of the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the President’s Secretariat on Monday said that the services of Waqar Ahmed — secretary to the president — are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

“In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately,” read a statement posted on the President of Pakistan’s official account on X, previously known as Twitter.

A day earlier, the president revealed that he had not signed the two bills, triggering a massive controversy in the country.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws,” President Alvi had said on X.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were.”

“However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” he had added.

In the letter to PM’s principal secretary, it is requested to replace Waqar Ahmed with Humaira Ahmed — a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service — as secretary to the president.

“It has also been desired that Ms Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President,” the statement added.

More to follow.... 

