Caretaker PM Kakar's maiden UNGA address on Sept 22

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is set to address the United Nations General Assembly next month on his first visit to the United States as the premier, The News reported Thursday.



The prime minister will deliver his maiden speech to the UNGA in its 78th summit during the US visit scheduled from September 18 to 23, the PM's Secretariat stated.

It said that PM Kakar will be among the guests who will attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit.

The guests will be received by Biden and his wife Jill Biden at the reception at the American Museum of National History, located adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

A small delegation will accompany the prime minister including interim Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, interim Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, interim Climate Changes and Law and Parliamentary and Water Resources Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi.

PM Kakar has been allocated the slot for addressing the UN summit on September 22 and he would return the same day after delivering his speech.

Meanwhile, sources hinted that the prime minister would undertake a brief visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates before proceeding to the United States.

Last week, Pakistan's Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said that the country's caretaker government will participate in the UNGA session.

The UNGA will hold a debate on global issues, in which the government will present its stance before the world.

Besides the UNGA summit, PM will also represent Pakistan at a conference in the US on sustainable development.