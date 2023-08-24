Matthew McConaughey's wife breaks key myth about him

Camila Alves McConaughey said straight up: my husband Matthew McConaughey is no stoner as others believed him to be.

In a chat with Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, the model revealed the Academy winner's stoner-like personality is anything but genuine.

Instead, she added that his traits aligned more with mother Kay McConaughey than some free-spirited burnout.



"When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever," she continued. "Which I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?'"

After breaking the prevalent myths, the mother-of-three revealed the 'Alright Alright' actor's true personality.

"He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mom," adding, "She's very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her."

Interestingly, the 53-year-old was nabbed by the cops for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession after they raided his home on a noise complaint in 1999.

Meanwhile, McConaughey and Alves became lovebirds in 2006 and tied the knot in a private ceremony six years later in 2012.