Dua Lipa focuses on music: 'My new album is my baby'

Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa appeared to be grateful that women today can do things at their own pace while joking that she is not planning to embrace motherhood anytime soon as she is currently focused on her upcoming album.

During a recent interview, the pop star expressed her thoughts regarding family, saying, "Family is so precious." The interviewer immediately asked if she was planning to have kids someday. The singer replied, "Hmm, maybe. But nothing's planned."

According to People magazine, The 28-year-old popstar appeared on the cover story of Vogue France, in which she quipped that the only baby getting all the love in her life in her new album.

Dua also opened up about the opportunities that women can get in the contemporary era that were previously unavailable. 

She said, "A place that was forbidden earlier for women has now been acquired by them, and they can do things at their own pace."

She continued, "I want to continue making the most of my youth. I will have kids when the moment is right, but until then, I have other priorities."

Dua Lipa also called for respect for women's choices, whatever they are. 

