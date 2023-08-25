US envoy reaffirms support for free and fair polls in meeting with PM Kakar

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at PM Office on August 25, 2023. — PID

Ambassador Donald Blome calls on PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

US envoy encourages protection of religious minorities.

Pakistan, US enjoy longstanding, broad-based relations, says PM.

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and reaffirmed his country's support for free and fair elections in Pakistan and emphasised the “continued partnership” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for economic recovery.



In a post on X, the US envoy wrote: "Delighted to meet with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar today. Reaffirmed steadfast commitment to U.S.-Pakistan relationship, support for free and fair elections, desire to work with and through US Pakistan Green Alliance to build for the future.”

During the meeting, the US envoy also encouraged the protection of religious minorities and continued partnership with the IMF on economic recovery.

A statement issued by the PM Office said the US ambassador congratulated the caretaker PM on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values, PM Kakar was quoted as saying in the communique.

The premier also expressed satisfaction with the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.

Kakar emphasised that the caretaker government’s main responsibility is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

He also appreciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilise its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth.

Noting the role that the US private sector has traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that more US companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector, as per the statement.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

A day earlier, Ambassador Blome met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to reaffirm the US support for "free and fair elections", saying he would work to strengthen the US-Pakistan relationship with "whomever the Pakistani people choose".

"The United States remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US-Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose", a statement from the US embassy's spokesperson read.

Ambassador Blome's remarks came against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the general elections in Pakistan after ECP announced carrying out fresh delimitation before holding polls — the exercise likely to consume four months.