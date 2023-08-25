 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

US envoy reaffirms support for free and fair polls in meeting with PM Kakar

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 25, 2023

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at PM Office on August 25, 2023. — PID
US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at PM Office on August 25, 2023. — PID

  • Ambassador Donald Blome calls on PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
  • US envoy encourages protection of religious minorities.
  • Pakistan, US enjoy longstanding, broad-based relations, says PM.

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and reaffirmed his country's support for free and fair elections in Pakistan and emphasised the “continued partnership” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for economic recovery.

In a post on X, the US envoy wrote: "Delighted to meet with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar today. Reaffirmed steadfast commitment to U.S.-Pakistan relationship, support for free and fair elections, desire to work with and through US Pakistan Green Alliance to build for the future.”

During the meeting, the US envoy also encouraged the protection of religious minorities and continued partnership with the IMF on economic recovery.

A statement issued by the PM Office said the US ambassador congratulated the caretaker PM on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values, PM Kakar was quoted as saying in the communique.

The premier also expressed satisfaction with the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.

Kakar emphasised that the caretaker government’s main responsibility is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

He also appreciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilise its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth.

Noting the role that the US private sector has traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that more US companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector, as per the statement.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

A day earlier, Ambassador Blome met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to reaffirm the US support for "free and fair elections", saying he would work to strengthen the US-Pakistan relationship with "whomever the Pakistani people choose".

"The United States remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US-Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose", a statement from the US embassy's spokesperson read.

Ambassador Blome's remarks came against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the general elections in Pakistan after ECP announced carrying out fresh delimitation before holding polls — the exercise likely to consume four months.

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan on October 15

Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan on October 15
Cipher trial against Imran Khan, Qureshi may start within a fortnight

Cipher trial against Imran Khan, Qureshi may start within a fortnight
'Great scientific feat': Pakistan praises India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

'Great scientific feat': Pakistan praises India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing
Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Bushra Bibi tells SC

Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Bushra Bibi tells SC
'Honour killing': Man shoots dead daughter, friend in Karachi

'Honour killing': Man shoots dead daughter, friend in Karachi
Toshakhana case: 'What trial court did was wrong,' observes IHC CJ

Toshakhana case: 'What trial court did was wrong,' observes IHC CJ
Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended by 3 days video

Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended by 3 days
PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s poetic appeal

PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s poetic appeal
Khawaja Haris to represent Imran in NAB case despite ‘differences’ with PTI legal team

Khawaja Haris to represent Imran in NAB case despite ‘differences’ with PTI legal team
UK-based Pakistani girl sets new record with 34 GCSEs video

UK-based Pakistani girl sets new record with 34 GCSEs
ECP assures PTI, JUI-F of its commitment to conduct early polls

ECP assures PTI, JUI-F of its commitment to conduct early polls
Sara Sharif's family members cannot be detained in Pakistan, LHC rules

Sara Sharif's family members cannot be detained in Pakistan, LHC rules