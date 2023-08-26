Doja Cat secures first Australian No. 1 single with 'Paint The Town Red'

Doja Cat has achieved her inaugural No. 1 single in the Australian music charts with the track 'Paint The Town Red'.

The artist, known for her polarizing image, clinched the top position on the charts during this week, displacing Billie Eilish's widely discussed song 'What Was I Made For?'.

Previously, the 27-year-old came remarkably close to securing a chart-topping position in 2020 with 'Kiss Me More', a collaboration featuring SZA, which peaked at No. 2.

In recent times, Doja has found herself embroiled in controversy due to a series of passionate outbursts on social media platforms.

The rapper has, on occasion, openly criticized her own fan base and even expressed dissatisfaction with her earlier albums, labeling them as mere 'cash-grabs'.

Her persistent desire to transition away from the more mainstream pop sound she's been known for has been a recurring theme. She has been vocal about wanting to explore a less commercially-driven musical direction.

In a recent endeavor to shift into the realm of hip-hop, Doja released the track 'Attention', drawing inspiration from Kendrick Lamar's style. However, the song failed to generate significant chart performance.