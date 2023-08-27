Meghan Markle planning to ‘bounce back like Lazarus' from the dead

Meghan Markle is allegedly ‘very sure’ no HRH can take her thunder away, given their relocation to a secluded castle for the season.



Claims and allegations against the couple has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and said, “They are just two normal Amer-I-cans, who love good, wholesome fun, red meat and the alcoholic drink most favoured by the proletariat!”

So “if prong one was the video and prong two was People, then here comes prong three.”

For those unversed prong three refers to Prince Harry’s trip to Dusseldorf next month for the Invictus Games.

In Ms Elser’s eyes, “What better way to make people forget things like the couple being called ‘f****** grifters’ than the photo op of Meghan, on stage, doing capital-C caring for the cameras?”

“The key to all of this is, of course, timing,” she also warned in the middle of her piece.

Because “Curious indeed that Harry and Meghan’s play to jump-start their brand happened right at the very moment the entire royal family has taken themselves off the board, so to speak, as they head off on their annual, lengthy summer holiday.”

She believes this “gives Harry and Meghan a clear run to reclaim the spotlight, confident that no HRHs could pop up and steal their thunder or their next People cover.”

Especially since “they have the will, the wardrobe and the camera crew needed to stage a Lazarus-worthy bit of bouncing back. Who knows, those kids just might even pull it off.”