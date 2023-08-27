$7.1 million raised for Trump's campaign since indictment

T-shirts and hats with an image depicting the mugshot of former President Donald Trump are pictured at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles, California, US, August 25, 2023. — Reuters/File

Donald Trump has collected almost $20 million over the last three weeks — since his indictment in federal and state cases related to his allegations that the 2020 election was rigged against him — according to his campaign spokesman.

Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesperson, revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the former US president received $7.1 million in donations after being photographed for a racketeering and fraud case in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Friday alone, Trump raked in $4.18 million, making it the highest-grossing day of his campaign so far, Cheung said.

Trump's mugshot was shared by a Georgia courthouse on Thursday evening and has been used by both supporters and critics to create various merchandise, including T-shirts, shot glasses, mugs, posters, and even bobblehead dolls, according to Reuters.

The picture shows Trump wearing a red tie, with shiny hair, and a stern expression, taken when he was arrested on more than a dozen felony charges related to his alleged involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The 77-year-old, who previously served as the US president from 2016 to 2020, lost to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election and is currently seeking the Republican Party's nomination for the upcoming presidential election.

There are currently four indictments against Trump, two of which are related to his false claims about the election being stolen and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters in Washington, DC.

Trump, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

On August 15, Trump was indicted by a Georgia grand jury after an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden in the state.

On August 3, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington that he conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's 2020 election victory over him and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.

He has also pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully keeping classified documents after leaving office, and of falsifying business records in a case in New York related to the payment of so-called hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.