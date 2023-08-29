 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Is Bianca Censori the key to Kanye West’s quest for Kardashian style family? Expert reveals

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

In January, the public began to take notice when Kanye West, 46, and Bianca had dinner together in Beverly Hills, and their first photographs as a couple started circulating.

Reports surfaced suggesting that the couple had tied the knot in a secret ceremony, yet details about Bianca and her background remained relatively unknown.

Images of the 28-year-old started to provide a glimpse into her life in Melbourne, revealing connections to her family.

Among the intriguing discoveries were the presence of a lookalike sister named Alyssia, who works as a nurse, and another sister, Angelina, who is also a model.

Bianca's mother, Alexandra, was previously married to her father, Leo.

Following Kanye and Bianca's reported marriage, one of her sisters even offered some insight into the situation.

Alyssia Censori shared with The Herald Sun at the time, “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

In an exclusive interview, body language expert Judi James told The U.S. Sun: "Since their reported marriage, Kanye's signals with Bianca show he has found his soulmate.”

"We have been able to see Kanye with someone who shares his vision and perhaps his rumored plans for the White House.”

"But behind the scenes, Bianca's female strong family set-up is the subliminal bonus for him.”

"Supersize-ego Kanye has hit the boomerang jackpot with Bianca because of her family.”

"Kanye has fallen back into the arms of a super-glam female family group.”

"This resonates with his previous marriage setup and completes the DIY Kardashian look.”

"Kanye is missing the Kardashian brand or the feeling of nesting down into a similar female-centric family group."

James also said that any similarities between the Kardashian and the Censori family were key. 

