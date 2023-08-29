 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Sports Desk

'I'm happy for Arshad Nadeem': Neeraj Chopra's mother shuts Indian journalist

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Indias Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopras mother (left) and Pakistans Arshad Nadeem hugging Chopra. — Twitter
India's Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's mother (left) and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem hugging Chopra. — Twitter

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever athlete to win a silver medal at the World Athletic Championships 2023 held in Budapest, Hungary while Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the event.

However, the two countries are the world's biggest sporting rivals, be it cricket or any other game and the fans of both sides often become fierce in support of their country.

Recently, an Indian journalist tried to reduce the sportsmanship to the Pakistan-India rivalry despite Nadeem and Chopra showing mutual respect to each other.

The journalist asked Neeraj's mother, Saroj Devi, an inflammatory question. However, she schooled him by replying to his question positively, winning the hearts of the social media users.

"How big of an achievement it was for Neeraj to defeat the Pakistani?" the reporter asked, to which she replied: "There is no division of countries on the field all players are equal."

"In the field, everyone is an athlete, and someone has to win; it doesn't matter if they are from Pakistan or from Haryana," Saroj said.

She further said: "It is a matter [Neeraj's victory] of joy for me and I am happy for the Pakistani athlete as well."

Despite being fierce competitors on the field, both Neeraj and Arshad Nadeem's off-field camaraderie is exemplary.

During the Tokyo Olympics final in 2021, Neeraj jumped to his Pakistani counterpart's defence after Arshad was caught in a controversy for practicing with Neeraj's spear and accused of "tampering" with the Indian's gold medal-winning spear.

"There was nothing wrong with Arshad Nadeem using my javelin to prepare. It is within rules, and please do not use my name to push a dirty agenda," Neeraj Chopra said.

Even at the Budapest World Championships, the Indian player urged Nadeem to join him for a photo-op. Their heartwarming scenes won over social media and sent a message of unity to both countries.

More From Sports:

Shaheen Afridi picked as top wicket-taker in World Cup 2023

Shaheen Afridi picked as top wicket-taker in World Cup 2023
Lahore issues traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches

Lahore issues traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches
Damaging: Spanish football regional chiefs ask Luis Rubiales to leave presidency

Damaging: Spanish football regional chiefs ask Luis Rubiales to leave presidency
US Open: Iga Swiatek dominates Peterson in title defence opener

US Open: Iga Swiatek dominates Peterson in title defence opener
Pakistan's judokas win gold medal in Peace and Friendship games

Pakistan's judokas win gold medal in Peace and Friendship games
German envoy sends off Pakistani athletes to Berlin Marathon

German envoy sends off Pakistani athletes to Berlin Marathon
Luis Rubiales lands in sex abuse probe as Hermoso kiss controversy deepens

Luis Rubiales lands in sex abuse probe as Hermoso kiss controversy deepens
'Star Nation Jersey': Pakistan cricket team’s kit for World Cup 2023 unveiled

'Star Nation Jersey': Pakistan cricket team’s kit for World Cup 2023 unveiled
Kiss Mess: Luis Rubiales' mother goes on hunger strike, pleads Hermoso to 'tell the truth'

Kiss Mess: Luis Rubiales' mother goes on hunger strike, pleads Hermoso to 'tell the truth'
Pakistanis shower praise on Arshad Nadeem for making country proud

Pakistanis shower praise on Arshad Nadeem for making country proud
Arshad Nadeem becomes first-ever Pakistani to win silver medal at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem becomes first-ever Pakistani to win silver medal at World Athletics Championship
Arshad Nadeem gears up for gold in World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem gears up for gold in World Athletics Championship