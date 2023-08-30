 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Qureshi sent on 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks with journalists after a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. — Online
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks with journalists after a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A special court formed to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday sent former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s on a 14-day judicial remand in cipher case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the former foreign minister before the special court after the completion of his two-day physical remand today.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, who has been given additional charge of the special court, conducted the hearing on the case.

The FIA prosecutor sought an extension in Qureshi's physical remand however, Judge Zulqarnain rejected the request, expressing displeasure over repeated pleas for extension.

Qureshi was arrested earlier this month by the FIA's Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) after a case was lodged against him on the complaint of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar under Sections 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act 1923 r/w 34 PP.

“Consequent upon the conclusion of the enquiry No. 111/2023 dated 05.10.2022, registered in the CTW, FIA Islamabad, it transpired that former prime minister namely Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely Shah Mahmood Qureshi and their other associates are involved in communications of information contained in secret classified document (Cipher Telegram received from Parep. Washington dated 7th March, 2022 to Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised person (i.e. public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security,” the FIR stated.

More to follow..

More From Pakistan:

President Alvi wants increase in salary as country suffers from economic crisis

President Alvi wants increase in salary as country suffers from economic crisis
Cipher case: Imran Khan to remain behind bars as special court extends judicial remand till Sept 13

Cipher case: Imran Khan to remain behind bars as special court extends judicial remand till Sept 13
US diplomat urges free, fair and timely elections in Pakistan

US diplomat urges free, fair and timely elections in Pakistan
Servicemen can become Nadra chairman after tweaks in rules

Servicemen can become Nadra chairman after tweaks in rules
‘Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan discussed foreign friend proposal on settlement abroad’

‘Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan discussed foreign friend proposal on settlement abroad’

Interior ministry forms JIT to probe smear campaign against IHC CJ

Interior ministry forms JIT to probe smear campaign against IHC CJ
Arshad Sharif murder: Killer cops return to work without any accountability

Arshad Sharif murder: Killer cops return to work without any accountability
PTI President Parvez Elahi’s remand in NAB custody extended again

PTI President Parvez Elahi’s remand in NAB custody extended again
CJP Bandial terms SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 'unconstitutional'

CJP Bandial terms SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 'unconstitutional'
WATCH: Escaped lion takes stroll on Karachi's busy Sharea Faisal

WATCH: Escaped lion takes stroll on Karachi's busy Sharea Faisal
PPP gives vent to its 'poll date' grievances in 'pleasant' ECP meeting

PPP gives vent to its 'poll date' grievances in 'pleasant' ECP meeting
Interim govt firm in addressing overseas Pakistanis issues: SAPM Malik

Interim govt firm in addressing overseas Pakistanis issues: SAPM Malik