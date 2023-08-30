Qureshi sent on 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks with journalists after a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A special court formed to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act on Wednesday sent former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s on a 14-day judicial remand in cipher case.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the former foreign minister before the special court after the completion of his two-day physical remand today.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, who has been given additional charge of the special court, conducted the hearing on the case.

The FIA prosecutor sought an extension in Qureshi's physical remand however, Judge Zulqarnain rejected the request, expressing displeasure over repeated pleas for extension.

Qureshi was arrested earlier this month by the FIA's Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) after a case was lodged against him on the complaint of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar under Sections 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act 1923 r/w 34 PP.

“Consequent upon the conclusion of the enquiry No. 111/2023 dated 05.10.2022, registered in the CTW, FIA Islamabad, it transpired that former prime minister namely Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely Shah Mahmood Qureshi and their other associates are involved in communications of information contained in secret classified document (Cipher Telegram received from Parep. Washington dated 7th March, 2022 to Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised person (i.e. public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security,” the FIR stated.

