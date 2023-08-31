 
pakistan
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Web Desk

Fearing backlash, Wapda bill distributors avoid going door-to-door

People protest against excessive electricity bills. — AFP/File
  • Gujranwala Traffic Police avoid fining motorcyclists.
  • ANP leads rally in Peshawar, threatens strike.
  • Protestors lament they will have to take loans to pay bills.

As protests against excessive electricity bills continue across the country, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) employees are afraid to go door-to-door to distribute bills, Geo News reported Thursday.

In Jhelum, a Wapda employee opted to drop power bills at a nearby hotel instead of going door-to-door fearing backlash from inflation-hit consumers protesting across the country against massive hike in power tariffs.  

On the other hand, the Gujranwala Traffic Police, realising the anger of the incensed citizens over the electricity bills, tried to pacify citizens by avoiding imposing fine on motorcyclists.

Earlier this week, a group of agitated shopkeepers in Karachi’s Timber Market area took K-Electric vehicles and their staff hostage after they tried to disconnect electricity in the area.

According to Pakistan Timber Traders Association (PTTA) Chairman Sharjeel Goplani, a team from K-Electric tried to cut off power to various shops in the area, leading to a confrontation.

As the frustration of already burdened consumers rises over the rocketing bills and the government claims it can do little to alleviate their burdens, citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, people are becoming increasingly agitated, resorting to violence.

The Awami National Party (ANP) led a rally in Peshawar and threatened a "paiya jam" [wheel jam] strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, protestors lamented that they would have to take loans to pay the exorbitant bills. In Rajanpur, businessmen protested by holding up electricity bills, meters, and bread.

Rallies were also held in Gujarat, Bahawalnagar, Mian Chanu, Hafizabad, and Tando Allahyar and citizens burnt electricity bills while demanding the withdrawal of additional taxes and expensive tariffs.

