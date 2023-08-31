 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Unlike Nawaz, incarcerated Imran allowed to speak to his sons on phone

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Thursday, August 31, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) with sons Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan. — Instagram/khanjemima
  • Khan incarcerated at Attock jail since August 5.
  • Judge directs officials to make arrangements for father to speak to sons.
  • Nawaz denied permission to speak to his ailing wife in 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned at Attock jail since August 5, was on Thursday granted permission by a special court to speak to his sons.

Khan, who is in judicial custody till September 13 in cipher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 05 after a trial convicted him in the Toshakhana case.

He was taken into custody and shifted to prison the same day after he was convicted by a trial court in the federal capital on graft charges.

On August 29, the Islamabad High Court suspended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief's sentence in the Toshakahana case. While he was in Attock jail, the special court sent him on judicial remand on August 16 which was then extended by another 14 days.

The PTI chief, through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed filed a petition before Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain seeking permission to talk to his sons Qasim and Sulaiman on the telephone.

“I want to talk to my sons Qasim and Sulaiman on the telephone or via WhatsApp,” he pleaded, which was approved by the court.

The judge directed the Attock Jail officials to make arrangements for the father to speak to the sons over the phone.

It is important to note that during the government of Imran Khan in 2018, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wasn’t allowed to speak to his ailing wife who was then battling with cancer in a London hospital.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passed away in September 2018 in the UK capital.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and other party leaders have mentioned this on multiple occasions, slamming the PTI government for this “cruelty”.

