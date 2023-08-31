Govt to announce relief on electricity bills in ‘next 48 hours’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar talking to anchors and journalists in the meeting held at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on August 31, 2023. — PM Office

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on Thursday that in the next 48 hours, his government would announce a relief plan on the electricity bills that have led to nationwide protests.



The assurance was given by the interim premier in an interaction with senior journalists at the PM Office.

PM Kakar said that his government did a detailed review of the electricity bills for the last two months. All institutions, he further said, were asked how much free electricity they were consuming, adding that the electricity bill problem was “being exaggerated”.

“The electricity bills will need to be paid and IMF [International Monetary Fund] conditions will be implemented,” the caretaker prime minister said.

The reason behind the high electricity bills was the IPPs and line losses, he added. “We are working with the IMF and looking into the issue of electricity bills. There is inflation but not so much that there should be a shutter-down strike.”

He also said, “We have taken note of the free electricity units [being given to government departments and officials].”

He assured that no one in the army is using free electricity bills and it is being paid through the defence budget.

The caretaker premier also clarified that they were also told that no one in the judiciary is being provided with free electricity. Even in Wapda, only a few employees have free electricity facilities from grades 1-16 while most officers above grade 17 are getting free units of electricity, he added.



“Our point of view is that most employees in the grades 1-16 are protesting. It has been suggested to provide money to officers between grades 17-22 rather than free electricity.”

PM Kakar said, “We have asked all stakeholders to come up with a policy within 48 hours.”



On the matter of upcoming general elections, he assured that the polls would be held on time but at the same time clarified that it is the Election Commission of Pakistan’s authority and they are there to assist.

“I am not a constitutional expert but till the Supreme Court does not give its interpretation [on a law] then what law has been approved will be followed. Whatever Supreme Court decides on the election date we will respect it,” the premier said.

