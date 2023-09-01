 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Jennifer Lopez takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Te Bote' throwback tribute

Jennifer Lopez, the acclaimed musician, recently surprised her fans as she took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback tribute to her song Te Bote.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video that featured snippets of the music video for Te Bote. In the video, Lopez can be seen grooving to the rhythm of the song as she captivates the audience with her vocal prowess.

The multi-talented artist put a cheeky caption on the post as she wrote, "NO...Throwback... Té Boté."

The song Te Bote is a collaboration between several iconic musicians, including Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny.

The fans of the hitmaker immediately flooded the comment section, heaping praise on the singer. 

One of the fans wrote, "When JLO was on her hot era moment! Then everyone wants to hate on her!!! She's always been that it Girl since Living in Color early 90s." Another expressed, Yes, I love you, Queen."

Some eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the similarity of her appearance in the music video with Shakira's appearance. One of them pointed out, "Shakira was five years a little too late with this look." Another penned, "Shakira's dress left the chat." 

