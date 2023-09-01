Delimitations to be completed on November 30 to ensure 'early' elections: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website

ISLAMABAD: After holding a number of consultations with the political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced that the delimitation process will be finalised on November 30.

In a statement, the electoral body said the purpose of squeezing the duration of the delimitation process is to ensure elections are held as early as possible.

The ECP also said that a date for the elections will also be announced keeping in view the schedule for the delimitation process, adding that the date was announced after deliberation with the parties.

