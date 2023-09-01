Prince Harry shares first statement as he receives exciting news: ‘It fills me with immense pride’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has shared his first statement after he received an exciting news ahead of his return to Britain, saying “It fills me with immense pride.”



The California-based royal’s statement was shared by Invictus Games Foundation on its website after it renewed partnership and commitment with BetterUp to helping members of the Invictus community through 1:1 coaching.

Prince Harry’s statement reads: “For almost a decade, The Invictus Games Foundation has played a pivotal role in the recovery and rehabilitation of so many wounded, injured and sick service personnel from around the world.

“Through this partnership with BetterUp, the Invictus community is able to unlock an unparalleled support platform to aid their journey of human transformation.”

The Duke of Sussex went on to say, “It fills me with immense pride to have these two organizations be working together and to see the incredible impact of this initiative.”

It may be noted here that Prince Harry is the Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.