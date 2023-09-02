 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Ellie Goulding posts cryptic message hinting at moving on amidst marriage troubles

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Ellie Goulding, whose marriage is on the rocks after reports surfaced that she and her husband Casper Jopling were living their separate lives, has now shared a cryptic message on her Instagram stories hinting at embracing the present and moving on.

Elle took to Instagram on Friday and posted a poem by Diego Perez titled The Way Forward.

The poem posted by the English musician read, "It is only heavy because you are deciding over and over again to carry it."

"Embrace change, loosen up your sense of identity, and let yourself walk a new path."

"You do not have to ignore or erase the past, you just have to wholeheartedly embrace the present and move on."

The cryptic message by Goulding comes after she was pictured with millionaire Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, and according to Dailymail, sources told the publication that the pair are friendly.

This comes after Ellie's team confirmed in July that she was living separately from her 31-year-old husband, whom she married in 2019 in a star-studded marriage ceremony.

It was revealed that the couple tried hard to stick together for their two-year-old son, Arthur, but were not able to patch up their differences.

