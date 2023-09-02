 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Katie Price's daughter, Princess, shocks fans with stunning 'Barbie' transformation

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Katie Price's daughter, Princess, shocks fans with stunning 'Barbie' transformation

Katie Price's look-alike daughter Princess, whom she shares with Peter Andre, recently astonished her fans by revealing her stunning Barbie transformation as she tried out a new hairstyle.

Princess Andre revealed that she had straightened her naturally curly hair in a bid for a sleek new Barbie look.

Taking to Instagram, the 16-year-old, who posed a striking resemblance with her mother in the latter's younger years, posted a video that featured her lip-synching to Aqua's Barbie Girl song. She captioned her post, "Barbie Girl."

Her fans quickly took to the comment to express their love and admiration for the new look of Princess, but some of them also urged her to stay natural, assuring her, "You are perfect the way you are."

One of her fans wrote, "Hair is lovely straight. I hope she stays natural and gorgeous." Another one wrote, "Gorgeous Princess; no need to straighten; perfect just the way you are, Princess xx." A third fan expressed, "Stunning young lady."

Some of her fans loved her transformation, and her post was filled with one-word comments, "Stunning," "Beautiful," and "Amazing.".

Princess Andre's Barbie transformation comes after she revealed her GCSE results, telling her fans that she passed three of her seven exams but failed to obtain a higher grade than four in other subjects. 

