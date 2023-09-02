 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Noel Gallagher opens up about his feud with pop sensation Adele

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Noel Gallaher, who is no stranger to slamming other stars, has finally revealed the details of his feud with pop sensation Adele after labelling her "fu**ing awful and offensive."

Noel Gallaher revealed that his feud started following an invitation from Adele wanting to meet up. The 56-year-old singer didn't appear to be impressed by the invitation, as it wasn't from the Hello singer herself.

According to Dailymail, Noel appeared in an interview with the Matt Morgan podcast and said, "I don't think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything; it's always been a reaction to some f***ing idiot having a go in the first place."

When asked by the host about how he badmouthed Adele despite her never replying to it, Noel revealed, "Adele sent someone over to fu**king ask Did I want to meet her. That's what made me angry."

Back in July, during his appearance on the same podcast, Noel labelled Adele as awful. When asked if he was a fan of her work, he replied, "They're f***ing s**t. It's f***ing awful. It's f***ing Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive."

This is not the first time Noel has slammed another star, as he has previously taken a dig at Sam Smith, declaring him a "f***ing idiot." 

He also hit out at Harry Styles's writing skills in 2017, saying, "My cat could've written that in ten minutes." 

