pakistan
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Seven killed as truck, van collide near Kenjhar Lake

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Image showing the truck involved in the fatal crash — courtesy Facebook
Seven people died in a fatal accident in a head-on collision between a van and a truck, near Kenjhar Lake in Sindh's Thatta District on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the national highway between Thatta's Chalia area and Kenjhar Lake when a van carrying fisherman crashed into an oncoming truck.

Four victims died on the spot, whereas one succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, the van driver and one other injured succumbed to their injuries after the ambulance got stuck in traffic due to the ongoing protests over inflation and exorbitant electricity bills.

In April earlier this year, nine people died in a similar incident in Chalia, Thatta when a van collided with a truck.

All of the victims were residents of Karachi and belonged to the Qazafi Town area of Karachi, the police said.

The truck driver involved in the accident managed to flee the scene, leaving the police to investigate further.

Then Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had expressed grief over the Thatta tragedy directing authorities to ensure that all necessary medical facilities are made available to the injured victims.

The governor had also sought a detailed report on the incident from Commissioner Hyderabad.

