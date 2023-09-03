'Warning to US': North Korea simulates nuclear missile attack

A picture released by North Korea on September 3, 2023, shows what it says is a simulated "tactical nuclear attack" drill. — Reuters

North Korea announced Sunday that it had conducted a simulated nuclear missile attack to signal a "nuclear war danger" to the United States.



According to the state-run media outlet KCNA, North Korea launched several cruise missiles, some of which were equipped with imitation nuclear warheads, in an exercise that mimicked a "tactical nuclear attack."

The stated purpose of this exercise was to serve as a stark warning to potential adversaries regarding the genuine threat of nuclear conflict. KCNA reported that North Korea's Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea oversaw these operations.

The missile exercise took place at dawn on the preceding Saturday and involved the deployment of "two long-range strategic cruise missiles with mock nuclear warheads." North Korea framed this simulated nuclear attack as a response to joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea earlier in the week.

In a strongly worded statement, KCNA criticized the US and South Korea for their "recklessness and dangerous nature of the confrontation hysteria," which it claimed were without historical precedent. The military commission issued a "written drill order" that underscored the exercise's significance.

KCNA provided details on the execution of the missile exercise, highlighting that the missile sub-unit successfully executed its nuclear strike mission, simulating a flight pattern covering a distance of approximately 1,500 kilometres over 7.672 to 7.681 seconds.

The mock warheads were programmed to detonate at a pre-set altitude of 150 meters above the target island.

North Korea's official stance, as conveyed through KCNA, emphasized its commitment to maintaining a strong combat posture aimed at deterring war while preserving peace and stability.

South Korea's military reported the detection of several cruise missiles fired by North Korea into the Yellow Sea, situated between mainland China and the Korean Peninsula, at approximately 4 a.m. local time on Saturday.

This missile exercise coincided with the commencement of annual joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, focusing on enhancing their preparedness against potential threats from North Korea.

Notably, North Korea has conducted 18 missile tests this year, a significant increase compared to four tests in 2020 and eight in 2021.

The live-fire exercises between the US and South Korea, designed around the concept of countering invading forces, marked the return of a showcase that hadn't been presented since 2018.

These drills followed commitments made by the presidents of both nations during a May summit meeting in Seoul to intensify military cooperation.

It's noteworthy that Western media outlets, including CNN, were given the rare opportunity to observe the training exercises, which underscored the gravity of the situation and the regional tensions surrounding North Korea's actions.