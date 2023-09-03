 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Emma Stone fearlessly embraces sensuality in 'Poor Things'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Emma Stone fearlessly embraces sensuality in Poor Things
Emma Stone fearlessly embraces sensuality in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone, who plays the lead role of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos's surreal adaptation of Alasdair Grey's novel, approached her character's intimate sequences with a fearless attitude, according to the filmmaker.

At the 80th Venice Film Festival, where "Poor Things" had its premiere at the Sala Darsena cinema, Yorgos Lanthimos spoke about Emma Stone's dedication to her role. Unfortunately, none of the cast could attend the event due to an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Lanthimos emphasized the importance of addressing sexuality as an integral aspect of the novel. He expressed his desire not to shy away from it, as doing so would be a disservice to the central character. He stated, "We had to be confident Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes and she understood that right away."

Having previously collaborated with Emma Stone on projects like "The Favourite," Lanthimos noted that their longstanding partnership allowed for efficient communication regarding the sensitive subject matter. He explained, "The great thing about me and Emma is that we have made four films together; there is a shorthand and we can communicate without having to explain or talk too much about things."

Emma's willingness to embrace her character's sexuality made the process smoother. To ensure a comfortable and respectful environment during the filming of intimate scenes, Lanthimos hired Elle McAlpine as an intimacy coordinator, praising her positive impact on the production.

Despite being set in the Victorian era, "Poor Things" delves into contemporary themes such as freedom and societal perceptions. The director remarked that the movie feels very relevant today, addressing issues related to freedom and the role of women in society.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’
Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’
Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who
Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family

Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles
Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta

Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta
Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'

Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’
Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?

Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?
Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours? video

Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours?

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed