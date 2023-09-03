Emma Stone fearlessly embraces sensuality in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone, who plays the lead role of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos's surreal adaptation of Alasdair Grey's novel, approached her character's intimate sequences with a fearless attitude, according to the filmmaker.

At the 80th Venice Film Festival, where "Poor Things" had its premiere at the Sala Darsena cinema, Yorgos Lanthimos spoke about Emma Stone's dedication to her role. Unfortunately, none of the cast could attend the event due to an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Lanthimos emphasized the importance of addressing sexuality as an integral aspect of the novel. He expressed his desire not to shy away from it, as doing so would be a disservice to the central character. He stated, "We had to be confident Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes and she understood that right away."

Having previously collaborated with Emma Stone on projects like "The Favourite," Lanthimos noted that their longstanding partnership allowed for efficient communication regarding the sensitive subject matter. He explained, "The great thing about me and Emma is that we have made four films together; there is a shorthand and we can communicate without having to explain or talk too much about things."

Emma's willingness to embrace her character's sexuality made the process smoother. To ensure a comfortable and respectful environment during the filming of intimate scenes, Lanthimos hired Elle McAlpine as an intimacy coordinator, praising her positive impact on the production.

Despite being set in the Victorian era, "Poor Things" delves into contemporary themes such as freedom and societal perceptions. The director remarked that the movie feels very relevant today, addressing issues related to freedom and the role of women in society.