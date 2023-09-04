 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Web Desk

Faryal Fareed takes charge as first woman SSP in Balochistan

SSP Faryal Fareed. — X/@FareedFaryal
For the first time in Balochistan's history, a female police officer took charge as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in the Jaffarabad district of the province.

Hailing from Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faryal Fareed was appointed as the Jaffarabad SSP on September 1.

SSP Faryal was welcomed with bouquets and salutes by the police party present at the Jaffarabad district police office. The first thing she did after taking the charge was summoning her subordinate police officers and cops in the district for a meeting.

The district where the lady SSP has been deputed is a bordering area of the province and maintaining law and order on the National Highway has always been a challenge.

It may be noted that SSP Faryal was also the first lady police officer in the history of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) to be awarded the “Sword of Honour”.

She was given the honour in 2018 when she served as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) for achieving an overall best performance during the training period at the National Police Academy.

Her husband, Dr Sami Malik, is also affiliated with the police force and was deputed as Naseerabad SSP with Faryal's deputation as the Jaffarabad SSP. 

