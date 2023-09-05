Meghan Markle wants ‘stacks of cash’: ‘Will use Prince Harry if necessary'

Meghan Markle has just been accused of wanting ‘stacks of cash’ and not being apprehensive about ‘using’ Prince Harry to attain it.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments while highlighting Meghan Markle’s alleged priorities.

She started the conversation off in her piece for News.com.au.

In the piece she accused the Duchess of wanting to “use the royal family” and Prince Harry for the incoming “stacks of cash” she is hoping to earn from her new venture.

She also went as far as to add how this incoming move is the ‘very thing’ Queen Elizabeth foresaw before her death.

Ms Elser pointed it out and said, “This was the very reason that back in early 2020, the late queen put her tiny foot down and denied the couple the continued use of their Sussex Royal branding.”

“How far will the Duchess of Sussex push things in her quest to carve out a solid, dependable US career?”

Before concluding Ms Elser also posed a few questions and asked, “Will she take this next step as the independent woman she has long banged on about being? Or might she use what many would argue is her most profitable asset – her royal family membership – to ensure her new business brings in stacks of cash?”