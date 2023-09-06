Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare

Four months ago, Jamie Foxx alarmed Hollywood, with them, his fans after he wound up in the hospital with an unknown severe medical condition.



However, since then, the Django Unchained star's health picked up and running as the 55-year-old made his first appearance with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, signalling full recovery after a terrifying health scare in April.

Spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the romantic outing saw the pair having a blast time, Page Six reported

The couple rolled out in public at 2022's Cannes. However, little is known about the duo's relationship, as one report claimed they have been together for over a year.

Meanwhile, to cope with his ailment, Jamie found the medicine in his work.

"Jamie is staying focused on his film career as he continues on his road to recovery, adding, "he is still doing some outpatient rehab and working on his health, but he feels the busier he is, the better — he doesn't want to spend too long resting,' the sources told Daily Mail.