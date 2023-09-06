 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare
Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare

Four months ago, Jamie Foxx alarmed Hollywood, with them, his fans after he wound up in the hospital with an unknown severe medical condition.

However, since then, the Django Unchained star's health picked up and running as the 55-year-old made his first appearance with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, signalling full recovery after a terrifying health scare in April.

Spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the romantic outing saw the pair having a blast time, Page Six reported

The couple rolled out in public at 2022's Cannes. However, little is known about the duo's relationship, as one report claimed they have been together for over a year.

Meanwhile, to cope with his ailment, Jamie found the medicine in his work.

"Jamie is staying focused on his film career as he continues on his road to recovery, adding, "he is still doing some outpatient rehab and working on his health, but he feels the busier he is, the better — he doesn't want to spend too long resting,' the sources told Daily Mail.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips

Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie leaves Hollywood studios fuming video

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie leaves Hollywood studios fuming
Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family

Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family
Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery

Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery
Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion

Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion
Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split
Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner? video

Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner?
Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision

Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision
Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'

Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'
Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles