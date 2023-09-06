Prince Harry secures a lucrative deal?

Days after releasing the Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus", the Duke of Sussex was seen in a picture with his pal Nacho Figueras.



In the picture, the polo player is seen endorsing a shoe brand without revealing whether he had Harry's approval to use the photo or the Duke was also involved in the advertisement campaign.

The photos also raised questions about whether Nacho is helping Harry build his career in the US entertainment industry by using his celebrity.

Figueras on Monday used a throwback picture with Prince Harry to promote the world's renowned polo boot craftsman.

Taking to Instagram, Nacho shared multiple photos including one with the Duke of Sussex.

The picture was taken during their recent visit to Asia to support Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry played in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August against Sentebale ambassador and his long-time friend, Nacho Figueras.



