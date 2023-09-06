John Travolta shares daughter's video as he pays homage to late wife

John Travolta on Tuesday posted a video of his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta as the Hollywood legend remembered his late wife Kelly Preston.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Our baby girl Ella in celebration of Kelly’s and my wedding anniversary - I’m so proud of you!! I know mama would be too!"



Travolta's wife Kelly died at age 57 in July 2020 following a battle with breast cancer.

The "Pulp Fiction" actor and Preston married in September 1991 and had three children together: Ella, 23, Benjamin, 12, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.





