Govt to ease visa regime for businessmen: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Radio Pakistan/File

In a bid to create a business-friendly environment to boost investments, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday directed to ease visa policy for businessmen.

The caretaker premier issued the directives while chairing the fifth apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad today.

The government will ensure easy provision of visas to the businessmen, he said, adding, “Pakistan is entering a new era by these measures.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by other ministers after the SIFC meeting, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani announced that the government would issue long-term visas to the business community on investment.

Terming the European Union (EU) as Pakistan’s “important partner”, he said the country’s trade with all the countries increased during the recent months.

“Trade with the United States (US) increased by $3 billion”, the minister added. He maintained that SIFC’s key objective was addressing investors’ problems.

The government is taking steps to remove the problems of foreign investors, caretaker FM Jilani said, adding that Pakistan’s ties with the regional and the international community were getting stronger.

“Pakistan’s defence, political and economic relations [with the world] are improving,” he added.

Terming the SIFC a “revolutionary step”, the caretaker foreign minister said, “Like China, we also have close trade relations with the US.”

“Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have also shown interest in investment in Pakistan.”

He also shared that the government was taking steps to boost bilateral trade with the EU and Africa.

More to follow...