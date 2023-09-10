Elon Musk's new biography reveals secret third child with Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. — AFP/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes had previously welcomed their third child, according to People magazine on Saturday, citing his new biography, "Elon Musk."

In accordance with a review of Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography of Elon Musk in The New York Times, Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed a third child, a son they named Techno Mechanicus, also known as "Tau."

However, it is still unclear if the SpaceX founder's upcoming biography provides additional information about the child, such as his birthplace or date of birth.

Musk and Grimes first welcomed a son named X Æ A-12, which was later changed to X Æ A-Xii on May 4, 2020, and later gave him the nickname "X."

They later welcomed Exa Dark Siderael, also known as "Y," through surrogacy in December 2021, three months after they announced their separation from one another in the media after three years of dating.

Grimes said that they desired additional children in a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair that revealed the birth of Exa Dark, saying to the publication, "We've always wanted at least three or four."

Musk is a father to the six children he has with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in addition to the three children he has with Grimes.



Musk's first child with Wilson, son Nevada Alexander, whom the couple welcomed in 2002, died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The former couple then welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson. One of Musk's twins, who is now 18 years old, submitted paperwork to officially change her name and gender. She also expressed that she no longer wants to be related to her father, People reported.

After having twins in 2005, Wilson gave birth to triplets in 2006: Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

According to court records obtained and published by Insider on July 6, Musk later secretly welcomed another set of twins, son Strider and daughter Azure, with Shivon Zilis in November 2021.

Just a few weeks before he and Grimes had their daughter together, the twins were born in Austin, Texas.

In an interview with Wired last month, Grimes discussed co-parenting with Musk and revealed that they are currently deciding how their children's educational paths will take shape.



"I really care about having a very good relationship with my kids. I think I understand how to be a good parent to them. Both enforcing discipline and being their friend," she said.

"Who knows, maybe they’ll resent me and reject family culture, but I feel like they will not."

