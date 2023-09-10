South Dakota Governor in 'tryout' to be Donald Trump's next running mate for Presidential bid 2024

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party before introducing former president Donald Trump on September 8, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota.—AFP

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has emerged as a notable contender in the competition to potentially become former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election, recent reports suggest.

Trump, currently the leading figure within the GOP, is reportedly assessing potential vice presidential candidates, with Noem's name prominently featured on his list.

Not too long ago, it seemed that Kristi Noem's political star was on the decline, marked by a tumultuous first term as the governor of South Dakota. She had opted not to run for the presidency, and media attention had shifted its focus elsewhere.

However, the political landscape has evolved significantly, with some viewing the 2024 primary season as an opportunity to audition for the role of Trump's running mate, thrusting Noem back into the national spotlight.

One of the key drivers of Noem's resurgence has been her proactive and high-profile national advertising campaign. This campaign, funded by taxpayer dollars and backed by COVID-19 relief funds, aims to attract more workers to South Dakota while simultaneously enhancing her national profile.

Additionally, she has become a frequent guest on Fox News, a platform well-regarded for its conservative viewership and influence. Notably, she has adeptly navigated the challenges and controversies that often accompany a presidential run, deftly sidestepping tough questions related to events like January 6th and Trump's legal entanglements.

This strategic manoeuvre allows her to concentrate on cultivating her image as a potential vice presidential candidate.

On September 8, during a packed GOP fundraiser in Rapid City, South Dakota, both Trump and Noem shared the stage. Noem took the opportunity to introduce Trump to the enthusiastic crowd and formally endorsed his candidacy for president, declaring, "He is the leader, the fighter that our country needs. He has my full and unwavering endorsement for the presidency of the United States of America."

As Trump meticulously weighs his options for a running mate in the 2024 election, Kristi Noem has astutely positioned herself as a significant contender in the running. Her adept political manoeuvring and her public endorsements alongside Trump indicate her ambition and her potential role in shaping the GOP ticket for the upcoming presidential campaign.