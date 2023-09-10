Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s career is looking ‘messy, fraught, concerning’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been warned about the current status of their careers

Experts have just issued Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an urgent warning about the state of their careers.

Claims and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In one of these pieces she said, “Put away that vast eruption of silk of a gown. Lock up those oodles of carats of Harry Winston diamonds.” Because “there is no need for a new pair of Aquazurra heels.”

This is due to the fact that “in some sort of reverse Cinderella story this week, the news came that a prince and princess will not be going to a particular ball.”

Even though the couple seem to have lost out on their Netflix series nod.

“This buh-bow bad news is just the latest in a string of blows, snubs and denouncements that have buffeted the pair of late.”

“So here we are, only three and a half years after they made a break for it, with the couple’s Hollywood careers appearing to have entered the Anna Nicole Smith phase: Concerning. Messy. Fraught,” she later added before signing off.