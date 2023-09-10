 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with a ‘new blow to boot’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have being ridiculed over a ‘new blow to boot’ they’ve found themselves at the mercy of
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves at the receiving end of another blow after it was reported that their Netflix series Harry & Meghan was never the most watched, but stayed firmly in second place.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions and findings.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “Still, the failure of the duke and duchess’ Netflix magnum opus of lip-jutting hurt feelings to score a nomination can’t detract from the incredible, eye-popping, record-setting popularity of the show, right?”

She also added, “After all, hot on the heels of the release of the first ‘volume’ in early December last year, out came the streamer ballyhooing that it was Netflix’s most-watched documentary debut in its first week, racking up 81.55 million hours watched. Break open the bubbly!”

“And yet here comes a second new blow to boot, because it turns out that, in a cruel irony, the Sussexes’ nearly six hour long series is reportedly not the most-watched doco on the platform – it’s the second,” Ms Elser added before signing off. 

