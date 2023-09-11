Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them

Experts have just pointed out the ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ that exists between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as their dreams.



Commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched on how ‘dry’ the Sussex well seems to be and admitted, “Their Story is now spent; that vein of content has been strip-mined, excavated and sucked dry, leaving them with only their ‘talent’ to fall back on.”

“What has become apparent since then is that there is obviously a Grand Canyon-sized chasm between their global celebrity and their creative goods.”

“Their fame might outstrip that of Prime Ministers, corporations and half the membership of the G20, but that does not automatically equate to sure-fire success.”

“Really, though, who wants to dress up and go to the Emmys anyway? Not when you could stay home and catch up on the 100 Foot Wave.”