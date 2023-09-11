 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them

Experts have just pointed out the ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ that exists between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as their dreams.

Commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched on how ‘dry’ the Sussex well seems to be and admitted, “Their Story is now spent; that vein of content has been strip-mined, excavated and sucked dry, leaving them with only their ‘talent’ to fall back on.”

“What has become apparent since then is that there is obviously a Grand Canyon-sized chasm between their global celebrity and their creative goods.”

“Their fame might outstrip that of Prime Ministers, corporations and half the membership of the G20, but that does not automatically equate to sure-fire success.”

“Really, though, who wants to dress up and go to the Emmys anyway? Not when you could stay home and catch up on the 100 Foot Wave.”

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West
Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt video

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt
Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’
Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Prince William called stay- at-home dad

Prince William called stay- at-home dad