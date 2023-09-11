 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bilawal sees PPP to form next govt

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking at Sukkurs Jinnah Stadium on September 11, 2023. — X/@MediaCellPPP
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking at Sukkur's Jinnah Stadium on September 11, 2023. — X/@MediaCellPPP

  • PPP to form the next government, claims Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
  • The PPP chairman says the "general elections are inevitable".
  • "Sindh govt's hospitals provide free of charge medical facilities."

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that it is "evident" that his party will form the next government.

Speaking at Sukkur's Jinnah Stadium on Monday, the PPP leader said,  "It's writing on the wall" that the next government would be that of the PPP.

Expressing his views on the issue of the upcoming general elections and the controversy surrounding it, he said: "The general elections are inevitable."

He added, "They [elections] will be held within 90 days, if not then 100 or even within 120 days at most."

Refuting the narrative that the PPP doesn't deliver, the former foreign minister — accentuating the Sindh government's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) — said: "There's not even a single hospital even in Islamabad that is at par with NICVD."

"If someone can't afford private hospitals, then they can visit Sindh government's hospitals that provide free of charge care," the PPP chairman said.

A day earlier, Bilawal while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a water filtration plant in Hyderabad, had said that his former political allies were running away from the elections.

The PPP leader, without taking any names took a jibe against former ally Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over their reluctance to support elections within the 90-day constitutional limit.

It is pertinent to know that Bilawal has repeatedly echoed his party's central executive committee's (CEC) stance in favour of holding elections within 90 days.

The stance — however — has put Bilawal and PPP's CEC at odds with the former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari who supports fresh delimitations under the new census and therefore effectively favouring holding of elections post the 90-day limit.

The PML-N-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government dissolved the National Assembly on August 9 to allow the electoral authority to hold elections in the country within 90 days instead of 60 days if the legislature completed its constitutional tenure.

If the elections are to be held within the thee 90-day limit, then the polls are due on November 9, 2023.

However, before dissolving the assemblies the coalition government in a Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting had unanimously approved the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023.

Following CCI's approval, the ECP on August 17 announced the schedule of new delimitations which exceeded the November 9th 90-day constitutional limit, almost making sure that the elections are likely to be held post the 90-day mark.

More From Pakistan:

Sara Sharif murder: Police take Urfan Sharif's five children from Jehlum home

Sara Sharif murder: Police take Urfan Sharif's five children from Jehlum home
In a first, Pakistan win European Long Range Championship video

In a first, Pakistan win European Long Range Championship
PIA risks grounding 15 planes amid dues worth Rs20 billion

PIA risks grounding 15 planes amid dues worth Rs20 billion
At least one FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast video

At least one FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast
LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad police chief in contempt case

LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad police chief in contempt case
Pakistan likely to plunge into chaos as President Alvi to ‘announce election date anytime soon’

Pakistan likely to plunge into chaos as President Alvi to ‘announce election date anytime soon’
PTI's ex-MNA alleges massive corruption in NA-246 development schemes

PTI's ex-MNA alleges massive corruption in NA-246 development schemes
Illegal construction behind Torkham border closure, Pakistan reacts to Afghan Taliban claims

Illegal construction behind Torkham border closure, Pakistan reacts to Afghan Taliban claims
Baldia factory fire: SHC upholds death sentences of MQM activists

Baldia factory fire: SHC upholds death sentences of MQM activists
Imran Khan moves court after being denied permission to talk to his sons

Imran Khan moves court after being denied permission to talk to his sons
Pak-Afghan officials meet to discuss Torkham border dispute

Pak-Afghan officials meet to discuss Torkham border dispute
The mammoth task of restoring Karachi's largest Jewish cemetery

The mammoth task of restoring Karachi's largest Jewish cemetery