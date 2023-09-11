 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Nawaz says Pakistan would have hosted G20 summit if he had not been disqualified in 2017

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Monday, September 11, 2023

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside his London home in this undated picture. — AFP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside his London home in this undated picture. — AFP/File

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan would have been on track to host a G20 Summit had the momentum set by his government in 2017 continued.

Nawaz made the comments to reporters outside Stanhope House in London when he questioned the recently concluded G20 summit in Delhi.

"If the 2017 momentum was maintained, Pakistan would have been counted in the G20 and the summit would have been hosted in Pakistan," said the three-time prime minister when asked about India's rising economic and geopolitical prominence in the region.

Nawaz made these remarks referring to his disqualification from office after a Supreme Court ruling in 2017 disqualified him from public office for not declaring the Iqama he had of his son Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s Dubai company. Nawaz has said that he was thrown out of office for not taking a salary from his son.

Nawaz has repeatedly made direct and veiled criticism against the judiciary in recent months, accusing Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial of bias and preferential treatment towards PTI Chairman Imran Khan. 

Publicly, Nawaz has accused former CJP Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed of engineering his removal from government. He has said that the "Gang of Five" — Saqib Nisar, Imran Khan, Gen Faiz, Gen Bajwa and Asif Saeed Khosa — were responsible for bringing Pakistan to this level.

The G20 summit concluded over the weekend in India, with world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others attending.

More From Pakistan:

Pak vs Ind: Fans divided over Pakistan's disappointing performance as No1 ODI team

Pak vs Ind: Fans divided over Pakistan's disappointing performance as No1 ODI team
Bilawal sees PPP to form next govt

Bilawal sees PPP to form next govt
Sara Sharif murder: Police take Urfan Sharif's five children from Jehlum home

Sara Sharif murder: Police take Urfan Sharif's five children from Jehlum home
In a first, Pakistan win European Long Range Championship video

In a first, Pakistan win European Long Range Championship
PIA risks grounding 15 planes amid dues worth Rs20 billion

PIA risks grounding 15 planes amid dues worth Rs20 billion
At least one FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast video

At least one FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast
LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad police chief in contempt case

LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad police chief in contempt case
Pakistan likely to plunge into chaos as President Alvi to ‘announce election date anytime soon’

Pakistan likely to plunge into chaos as President Alvi to ‘announce election date anytime soon’
PTI's ex-MNA alleges massive corruption in NA-246 development schemes

PTI's ex-MNA alleges massive corruption in NA-246 development schemes
Illegal construction behind Torkham border closure, Pakistan reacts to Afghan Taliban claims

Illegal construction behind Torkham border closure, Pakistan reacts to Afghan Taliban claims
Baldia factory fire: SHC upholds death sentences of MQM activists

Baldia factory fire: SHC upholds death sentences of MQM activists
Imran Khan moves court after being denied permission to talk to his sons

Imran Khan moves court after being denied permission to talk to his sons